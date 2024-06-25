Deepika Padukone Trolled For Flaunting Her Baby Bump, Haters Call Her Belly 'Fake'

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone made heads turn with her stunning appearance in the city as she stepped out at the airport along with hubby and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. Deepika Padukone is in her third trimester and the actress has been happily flaunting her baby bump. The Kalki 2898 AD actress wore a black fitted top along with joggers paired with a jacket and the trollers passed many hateful comments on the actress's belly. Many claimed that her pregnancy belly looked fake, while others questioned how the belly size of the actress always looked different.

One user commented, "Why her baby bump appear in different sizes every time? Ps: not a hater of dp. Just a question. Another troll commented, "Obvious fake belly". Deepika's fans came to her rescue and one fan wrote in her defence, "Now people have problem with her wearing tight clothes. Few months back people had problem with her bump not being huge while we she was just 4 months pregnant. If she wears lose clothes, it's to hide her apparent fake belly. Of she wears tight clothes, it's show off. Ohh god let the woman live."

Another fan said, "Shame on some people. When Deepika wears loose clothes the haters and paid Alia Bhatt PR bots start saying why so loose cannot see bump. When she wears tight then say why wear tight, sharam karo and wear loose. Its proves all these comments from judgemental people are nothing but unreasonable hate for a pregnant woman.”

Watch the video of Deepika Padukone flaunting her baby bump as she makes heads turn with her appearance at the airport with hubby Ranveer Singh.

Soon Deepika Padukone's fans came to her rescue and slammed at the trollers and mentioned that they should let her live and stop being so concerned about her baby belly. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are super elated to welcome their little one in September. The power couple shared the new dog soon becoming parents a few months ago and ever since then DeepVeer fans are eagerly waiting for the little one's arrival.