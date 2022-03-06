Deepika Padukone trolled massively, called 'zomato delivery girl' as she arrives at airport in red leather pants, sweater

NEW DELHI: Actress Deepika Padukone was on Saturday (March 5) snapped at the Mumbai airport as she was all set to jet off to Spain to kickstart shooting for the next schedule of action-thriller 'Pathan'. Deepika, who often makes statements with her airport looks, once again grabbed all the attention as she stepped out in a bold red outfit.

Celeb photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video where Deepika is seen getting out of her car in a bright all red-and-pink outfit. She was seen clad in a red sweater with hot red leather pants from the shelves of Adidas and pink pumps. To accessorise her look, Deepika wore a red cap, pink stilettos and carried a luxury handbag.

The actress flashed her beautiful smile to the paps as she entered the airport.

However, her latest appearance failed to impress her fan following. Netizens mocked the 'Piku' actress for opting for a bold-bright outfit for travel. Some of them even commented whether she borrowed some fashion advice from her husband Ranveer Singh. "Ranveer ka asar aane laga hai ab dheere dheere," a fan commented. "She looks like a joke now, looks like Ranveer designs her wardrobe," another user wrote.

Speaking of Deepika's upcoming projects, she has films like 'Pathan' with Shah Rukh and John Abraham, Bollywood remake of Hollywood drama 'The Intern' with Amitabh Bachchan, Madhu Mantena's 'Draupadi', 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan, and Nag Ashwin’s 'Project K' with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

