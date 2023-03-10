Deepika Padukone Turns Head As She Leaves For Oscars, Husband Ranveer Singh Drops Her Off At Airport

MUMBAI: The final countdown has begun. Ahead of the 95th Academy Awards, Deepika Padukone, who has been selected as one of the presenters this year, flew to the US. The pictures and videos of Deepika at Mumbai airport surfaced online on Thursday night. The 'Gehraiyaan' actor was dressed in all-black and made heads turn with her chic avatar. She opted for a turtle-neck black sweater, teaming it up with a black blazer. The nerdy black glass added to the glam quotient of Deepika. However, what caught out attention was her husband and actor Ranveer Singh accompanied her to the airport as he got captured seated inside the car.

As Deepika headed inside the airport, she posed for the paparazzi stationed there. The actor smiled and greeted them saying 'Thank You'. Even Deepika shared a gratitude emoji on the post of a paparazzo, who shared the video on Instagram.

Deepika took to Instagram on March 3 to share a post with the names of all the presenters. The list also includes Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana, Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors and Questlove.

Deepika made head turns with her Gothic-inspired look at the Paris Fashion Week just a few days back. Deepika wore Louis Vuitton's leather stud button coat at PFW. She accentuated her dress by carrying a stylish black bag. She paired the coat with black long boots and laced stockings.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Deepika has already started the shoot of 'Fighter', also starring Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Oberoi, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover among others. The film, helmed by Siddharth Anand is scheduled for release on anuary 25, 2024, on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day. As per reports, Deepika and Hrithik play Indian Air Force pilots in the aerial action-thriller.

'Fighter' marks the first ever on-screen collaboration of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan and the 'Dhoom: 2' actor's third collaboration with director Siddharth Anand after 'Bang Baang' and 'War'.

Deepika also has 'Project K' with Prabhas and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Fans will also see her in 'The Intern' remake with Big B.