Deepika Padukone turns heads in a neon outfit at the airport—Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood's dimpled-beauty Deepika Padukone makes headlines the moment she steps out in the city. She was recently seen at the Mumbai airport and once again, paps went crazy clicking her pictures. Dippy has often experimented with her airport look and this time was no different!

She wore a turtle neck neon green top, paired with blue trousers and multi-coloured shoes. Her hair were tied up in a ponytail and the diva chose to complete her outfit with a sling bag, hoop earrings and trendy sunglasses.

Check out the airport pics here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat'. She is all set to make a comeback into films with 'Chhapaak' in which she plays the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

The actress wrapped up shooting for the Meghna Gulzar directorial in June this year and her character is named Malti. Vikrant Massey plays the male lead in the film.

'Chhapaak' is slated to release in January 2020.

Dippy will also be seen in Ranveer Singh starrer '83'.