Deepika Turns Husband Ranveer's Biggest Cheerleader, Slays In RS Customised Jacket To Watch 'RRKPK'

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh is receiving all the love for his performance in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' co-starring Alia Bhatt. The makers organised a premiere for their celeb pals earlier this week which Deepika Padukone couldn't attend due to some work commitments but last night, the actress turned her husband's biggest cheerleader and watched the film wearing a customised RS Jacked with Ranveer's face painted on the back.

The couple was seen making their way to catch the Saturday night show. While she opted for a denim look, fans were pleasantly surprised to see Deepika wear a special jacket that celebrated her hubby Ranveer. In now viral videos and photos, Deepika can be seen wearing a customised denim jacket that has a massive picture of Ranveer painted in the back. Deepika did not shy away from flaunting the jacket and this adorable gesture of the actress is winning hearts.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. 'DEEPIKA IS LITERALLY THE BEST WIFE,' a comment read. 'She’s so supportive,' added another. 'Awwww this is so cute ,' a third comment read. 'Ranveer got his personal cheerleader,' a fouth social media user added. 'They look so adorable!' wrote a fifth user.

Hours later, after the film concluded, Ranveer and Deepika were seen walking out of the theatre hand-in-hand. However, she refrained from sharing her review of the film but fans are eagerly waiting for that from her soon.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film minted Rs 11.10 crore on Day one at the box office. "#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani hits double digits on Day 1… Day 1 biz is clearly lopsided… The contribution from major centres [mainly multiplexes] is good, but Tier 2 and Tier 3 centres did not perform to optimum capacity… Fri Rs 11.10 cr. #India biz. #RRKPK needs to witness solid growth on Day 2 and 3… Not just metros, but mass pockets need to contribute big numbers too… The content is targeted at youth as well as families and if they come on board - in large numbers - only then will it make a difference to its total on Day 2 and 3," he tweed.

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani hits double digits on Day 1… Day 1 biz is clearly lopsided… The contribution from major centres [mainly multiplexes] is good, but Tier 2 and Tier 3 centres did not perform to optimum capacity… Fri ₹ 11.10 cr. #India biz.#RRKPK needs to witness… pic.twitter.com/0YESqdpQt9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 29, 2023

"The film enjoys strong word of mouth, but it needs to translate into footfalls and BO numbers…The growth on Day 2 - post 12 noon onwards - is most crucial," Adarsh added. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also stars veteran stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. It hit the theatres on July 28.