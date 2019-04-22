Deepika Padukone-Vikrant Massey's kissing scene from the sets of Chhapaak goes viral-Watch

New Delhi: Ever since Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey have started shooting for Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, videos and pictures from their sets are getting leaked on a regular basis. The team started shooting for the film in Delhi after Deepika unveiled the first look of the film.

Recently, a video kissing scene of Deepika and Vikrant from the sets of Chhapaak has gone viral on social media. A fan page shared the video on Instagram. Check it out:

Earlier, Deepika's video in the garb of a schoolgirl in the video was doing on the rounds. Deepika plays the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in 'Chhapaak'.

The actress's transformation in the film was praised by fans as well as celebs from showbiz.

Deepika was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' that released in January 2018. So, in a way, 'Chhapaak' marks her comeback after a gap of two years.

The film is being directed by Meghna Gulzar who previously helmed 'Raazi'.

It is slated to hit the silver screens on January 10, 2020.