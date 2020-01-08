Deepika Padukone visits JNU after wrapping 'Chhapaak' promotions in Delhi

New Delhi: Actress Deepika Padukone on Tuesday night visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) where several students, including president of the students' union Aishe Ghosh, were injured in an attack by a masked mob on Sunday.

Deepika, dressed in a black outfit, was seen standing with a group of students during a public meeting. The 34-year-old actress also met JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh but did not address the meeting and left after an hour.

(Image Courtesy: ANI)

She was in Delhi for two days to promote her upcoming film 'Chhappak' and before flying to Mumbai, Deepika visited the JNU campus.

News agency IANS reports that Deepika reached the JNU campus to extend solidarity towards the students following Sunday's violence. However, nothing in this regard has been said by Deepika herself or sources close to her.

On Sunday (December 5) evening, the JNU campus was rocked by violence when the masked mob entered the varsity and attacked the students and professors with sticks and rods and also vandalised the property. More than a dozen students of the university were injured.

People across India have been condemning the act and several protests showing posters in solidarity with the JNU are being held. The violence also drew strong reactions from students and opposition party leaders and social media was flooded with hashtags in support of JNU.

Strict action against those who resorted to violence on the campus is being demanded by the students and other protestors. Along with students, Bollywood personalities like Sushant Singh, Swara Bhasker, Dia Mirza, Zoya Akhtar, Shabana Azmi and Taapsee Pannu also protested over the JNU incident.

