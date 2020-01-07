Deepika Padukone visits local markets with acid attack survivors and this is how everyone reacts—Watch

New Delhi: Top Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is busy promoting her upcoming venture 'Chhapaak' these days. The film is releasing on January 10, 2020 and is based on the real-life incident of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Deepika not only plays the titular role of Malti in the movie but has also produced it. Recently, she decided to start a social experiment by walking around the local markets with a few acid attack survivors to see the reactions they face.

The actress put-on her make-up of the character she is playing the movie and together the bunch of girls walked freely around the crowd. Watch the whole experiment and reactions they all got.

'Chhapaak' is helmed by 'Raazi' filmmaker Meghna Gulzar.

It stars Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role. He is playing an activist named Amol in the movie who helps Malti in her fight against the open sale of acid in shops.

'Chhapaak' is written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar. It is slated to hit the screens on January 10, 2020.

The film will be clashing with Ajay Devgn starrer 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' at the Box Office.