Deepika Padukone wishes dad Prakash Padukone on birthday with the sweetest post: My greatest off-screen hero

New Delhi: Actress Deepika Padukone on Wednesday wished her father, former badminton player Prakash Padukone on his 65th birthday, with a heartwarming post. It features a little Deepika sitting on Prakash Padukone’s lap and smiling adorably. She wrote, "To the greatest off-screen hero I could have ever had! Thank you for showing us that being a true champion is not only about one's professional achievements, but also about being a good human being! Happy 65th Birthday, Pappa! We love you."

Take a look:

Prakash Padukone ranked World No 1 in 1980 and scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win the All England Open Badminton Championships the same year. He was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 1972 and is also the recipient of Padma Shri.

Deepika, who hails from Bengaluru, stays in Mumbai. She is locked down at her apartment with husband Ranveer Singh. Together, the couple is making memories by cooking and working out together.

Last seen in ‘Chhapaak’, Deepika has two films lined up - Shakun Batra's next untitled film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi and the Hindi adaptation of Robert De Niro-Anne Hathaway-starrer ‘The Intern’.