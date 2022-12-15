Deepika Padukone's costume, scenes in Pathaan's Besharam Rang song deemed objectionable by MP minister

INDORE: Activists of an outfit staged a protest against the upcoming Bollywood film Pathaan and its song Besharam Rang in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday (December 14). Veer Shivaji Group activists gathered at a road intersection and set effigies of actors Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan on fire. They demanded to ban the film, set to hit the screens in January next year, alleging the Hindu community is feeling offended by the content of the Besharam Rang song.

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra objected to Deepika Padukone's costume in the song of Pathaan and also frowned upon the colour of the attire of the actress and lead actor Shah Rukh Khan, calling for its rectification. Mishra said if certain scenes in the song are not corrected, the government will consider what to do about the screening of the movie in Madhya Pradesh.

Objecting to Deepika's costume in the film, he tweeted, "The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. Actress Deepika Padukone who supports `Tukde Tukde gang` is in the song of the film #Pathan. The costumes are highly objectionable and the song has been shot with a dirty mindset. The scenes and costumes of the songs should be corrected, otherwise, we will consider whether or not to allow the film to be released in Madhya Pradesh."

Earlier, the home minister performed puja at the birthplace of Lord Parshuram at Janapav Kuti near Mhow and later targeted the film and the song.

Notably, leader of opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Govind Singh has also expressed his anger on costumes in the song. "The scenes of the song and costumes are highly objectionable. Such things are not acceptable in Indian culture," Singh said while talking to the reporters on Wednesday.

The right wing Sanskriti Bachao Manch also joined the bandwagon and staged a protest against the film calling "saffron a shameless colour with obscenity." The members of Sanskriti Bachao Manch protested against Deepika Padukone's dress, as she was seen wearing saffron-coloured clothes.

Composed by Vishal-Sheykhar with lyrics by Kumaar, the peppy track showcases the sizzling chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Deepika's sizzling moves and SRK's hot look, undoubtedly, won many hearts however, now that trouble has knocked on their doors, it remains to be seen how the makers respond to it.

Watch Deepika Padukone-Shah Rukh Khan's Besharam Rang below:

Chandrashekhar Tiwari told IANS, "This is an insult to our saffron dress, which Sanskruti Bachao Manch will not tolerate. Shahrukh Khan, when Hindus started boycotting your film, you remembered Vaishno devi. You will have to apologise to all Hindus and remove the song from this film because the people of India have made you a superstar. Shahrukh Khan, why are you always degrading your image by doing such acts? You should apologise to all Sanatan Dharma believers."

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is scheduled to hit theatres on January 25, 2023.