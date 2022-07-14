MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone needs no introduction. Daughter of badminton player Prakash Padukone, Deepika made her acting debut opposite none other than super star Shah Rukh Khan in 'Om Shanti Om' in 2007 and has established herself as one of the most sought-after actresses in the Hindi film industry. Today, she is among the highest-paid actresses of Bollywood.

Deepika has been a part of some of the most iconic films like 'Om Shanti Om', 'Housefull','Piku', 'Ram Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Chhapaak' among others. While she is currently busy shooting for her upcoming projects, internet has found her lookalike and the resemblance is uncanny. Digital creator named Rijuta Ghosh Deb and social media users can't stop gushing about the uncanny resemblance between the two.

Deepika's doppleganger has been identified as an Bengali digital creator, who juggles between Kolkata and Munich. She is also popular on Instagram where she has a fan following of 51.2K.

Netizens have dropped comments on Ghosh Deb's pictures, where they talked about the two bearing similar features.

A user wrote: "Deepika 2.0".

Another said: "At first I thought she`s Deepika Padukone."

One questioned: "Aren't you Deepika Padukone?"

"Where is Ranveer," a user said.

Speaking of her upcoming projects, Deepika has recently completed the Spain schedule of 'Pathaan' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Last seen in Shakun Batra's 'Gehraiyaan', she has films like 'Intern', 'Project K', 'Cirkus', and 'Fighter' in her kitty.

Reports are also rife that Deepika is also making a cameo appearance in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra'. The trailer was released recently and netizens noticed a glimpse of the actress's presence in one of the scenes.

As per media reports, she will also portray Draupadi in a retelling of the 'Mahabharata' from her character's perspective, which she will also produce.