NewsLifestylePeople
DEEPIKA PADUKONE

Deepika Padukone's doppelganger leaves internet shocked, check out her viral photos

Deepika has been a part of some of the most iconic films like 'Om Shanti Om', 'Housefull','Piku', 'Ram Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Chhapaak' among others. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 07:40 PM IST

Trending Photos

Deepika Padukone's doppelganger leaves internet shocked, check out her viral photos

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone needs no introduction. Daughter of badminton player Prakash Padukone, Deepika made her acting debut opposite none other than super star Shah Rukh Khan in 'Om Shanti Om' in 2007 and has established herself as one of the most sought-after actresses in the Hindi film industry. Today, she is among the highest-paid actresses of Bollywood.

Deepika has been a part of some of the most iconic films like 'Om Shanti Om', 'Housefull','Piku', 'Ram Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Chhapaak' among others. While she is currently busy shooting for her upcoming projects, internet has found her lookalike and the resemblance is uncanny. Digital creator named Rijuta Ghosh Deb and social media users can't stop gushing about the uncanny resemblance between the two.

Deepika's doppleganger has been identified as an Bengali digital creator, who juggles between Kolkata and Munich. She is also popular on Instagram where she has a fan following of 51.2K.

Netizens have dropped comments on Ghosh Deb's pictures, where they talked about the two bearing similar features.

A user wrote: "Deepika 2.0".

Another said: "At first I thought she`s Deepika Padukone."

One questioned: "Aren't you Deepika Padukone?"

"Where is Ranveer," a user said.

Speaking of her upcoming projects, Deepika has recently completed the Spain schedule of 'Pathaan' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Last seen in Shakun Batra's 'Gehraiyaan', she has films like 'Intern', 'Project K', 'Cirkus', and 'Fighter' in her kitty.

Reports are also rife that Deepika is also making a cameo appearance in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra'.  The trailer was released recently and netizens noticed a glimpse of the actress's presence in one of the scenes. 

As per media reports, she will also portray Draupadi in a retelling of the 'Mahabharata' from her character's perspective, which she will also produce.

Deepika PadukoneDeepika Padukone filmsDeepika Padukone doppelgangerDeepika doppelgangerRijuta GhoshBollywoodShah Rukh KhanJohn AbrahamHrithik Roshan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Why a conflict over Tricolor campaign in Jammu & Kashmir?
DNA Video
DNA: Amarnath Yatris will get booklet carrying information about real history of Amarnath cave
DNA Video
DNA: Will India also land up in a similar economic crisis as Sri Lanka?
DNA Video
DNA: Three big mistakes that led to economic crisis in Sri Lanka
DNA Video
DNA: Why is the Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka's economic crisis?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Violence breaks out in Colombo after President Gotabaya flees the country
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 13, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for Amarnath Tragedy?
DNA Video
DNA: Who introduced the story of Muslim shepherd discovering Amarnath cave?
DNA Video
DNA: Know three big reasons due to which India became a flood prone country