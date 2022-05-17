New Delhi: Actor Deepika Padukone is representing India as a jury member at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. While the ‘Piku’ actress has made India proud with her selection as a jury, her first photos from Cannes have gone viral on the internet. Deepika made her first official appearance as a jury member at a dinner on Monday night. The actress was all smiles as she was photographed arriving for the dinner at Hotel Martinez in Cannes, France, along with fellow jury members.

Deepika wore a Louis Vuitton multicolor embellished,mini dress for the appearance. The actress was also recently announced as the first-ever Indian brand ambassador of the French luxury brand. Photos and videos of her appearance were shared online by fan accounts.

Check them out:

Post the dinner, Deepika posed for pictures at a balcony with her fellow jury members- Asghar Farhadi, Rebecca Hall, Vincent Lindon, Jasmine Trinca, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, Noomi Rapace, and Joachim Trier.

Le Jury de #Cannes2022 s’affiche ce lundi soir hôtel Martinez

Ladj Ly, Vincent Lindon, Jeff Nichols, Asghar Farhadi, Deepika Padukone, Rebecca Hall, Jasmine Trinca et Joachim Trier

Manque à l’appel Noomi Rapace pic.twitter.com/70pIi0Muy1 — Destination Cannes 2022 (@DestinationCan5) May 16, 2022

Earlier on Monday, Deepika had shared a video on her Instagram handle, informing her fans that she had landed in France. In the video, she talked about her flight from Los Angeles and said it was, "Not bad at all actually. It was an 11-hour flight from LA and I slept throughout."

Deepika Padukone has been attending the Cannes Film Festival since 2017. This is however the first time she will be performing the jury duties. The jury is responsible for announcing one of the 21 films as the winner of the coveted Palme d'Or.

French actor Vincent Lindon is the President of the jury this year. Along with Deepika, Rebecca Hall, Asghar Farhadi, Trinca, Ladj Ly, Noomi Rapace, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier are part of the jury panel.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan helmed ‘Pathaan’. She will also feature opposite Hrithik Roshan in ‘Fighter’ and share screen space with Prabhas for ‘Project K’. The actress is also part of the Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie ‘The Intern’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She will also don the hat of a producer for the film.