Deepika Padukone's latest Instagram post makes fans wonder if she is pregnant—See inside

New Delhi: Ever since one of the most-loved couples of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot, fans are wondering when will they take the next big step and have a child together.

Deepika's pregnancy rumours have time and again surfaced, leaving fans excited.

Now, her latest Instagram posts have caught the netizen's eye once again and many are wondering if 'DeepVeer' are indeed expecting a baby.

On Sunday, Deepika took to Instagram and shared two throwback childhood pics captioning them as, “post diwali celebrations”. The pics are a delight to look at and fans can't help but wonder if the actress is hinting at her pregnancy by sharing them.

Check out Dippy's posts here:

Here are some of the fans' reactions:

Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer's Diwali celebrations pics had been long-awaited upon by fans. While social media was full of celebrities flaunting their traditional looks, ' DeepVeer' were an exception and didn't share any update about their Diwali celebrations on social media.

What do you think of Deepika's pregnancy rumours? Let us know in comments!