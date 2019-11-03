close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's latest Instagram post makes fans wonder if she is pregnant—See inside

Deepika Padukone shared two throwback childhood pics captioning them as, “post diwali celebrations”. Fans can't help but wonder if the actress is hinting at her pregnancy by sharing them.

Deepika Padukone&#039;s latest Instagram post makes fans wonder if she is pregnant—See inside
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ever since one of the most-loved couples of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot, fans are wondering when will they take the next big step and have a child together.

Deepika's pregnancy rumours have time and again surfaced, leaving fans excited.

Now, her latest Instagram posts have caught the netizen's eye once again and many are wondering if 'DeepVeer' are indeed expecting a baby.

On Sunday, Deepika took to Instagram and shared two throwback childhood pics captioning them as, “post diwali celebrations”. The pics are a delight to look at and fans can't help but wonder if the actress is hinting at her pregnancy by sharing them.

Check out Dippy's posts here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

post diwali celebrations... #diwali

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Here are some of the fans' reactions:

Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer's Diwali celebrations pics had been long-awaited upon by fans. While social media was full of celebrities flaunting their traditional looks, ' DeepVeer' were an exception and didn't share any update about their Diwali celebrations on social media.

What do you think of Deepika's pregnancy rumours? Let us know in comments!

Tags:
Deepika PadukoneRanveer SinghDeepika Padukone Ranveer Singh
Next
Story

Salman Khan’s Radhe and Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb to release on Eid 2020

Must Watch

PT50S

Maharashtra: NCP gave signs of support to Shiv Sena