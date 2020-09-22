Deepika Padukone's name emerges in drug chats, allegedly asked 'K' for hash

In a sensational development in the ongoing probe in a drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the name of Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has emerged in one of the WhatsApp chats. In the chats, the actor is allegedly asking for 'maal, hash' from a certain person 'K'. The name of Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash has also emerged in the chats and it is learnt that she has summoned by NCB for questioning.

Zee News has accessed the details of chat between Deepika and Karishma. The drugs-related conversation between the two took place on October 28, 2017. Here is the text of the conversation:

'D' writes: K...Maal you have?

'K' writes: I have but at home. I am at Bandra...

K writes: I can ask Amit if you want

Deepika writes: Yes!! Pllleeeeasssee

K writes: Amit has. He's carrying it

Deepika writes: Hash na?

Deepika writes: Not weed

K writes: What time are you coming to Koko

Deepika writes: 1130/12ish

Deepika writes: Till what time is Shal there?

K writes: I think she said 11:30 because she needs to at the other place at 12

The 'D' and 'K' in this conversation are Deepika and Karishma respectively. Koko is the name of a restaurant which is located in Mumbai's Kamala Mills area.

It is to be noted that the NCB has already arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty in a drug case linked to Sushant's death. She and Sushant were in a relationship. Her brother Showik and two of Sushant's close aides have also been arrested.

On the other hand, the central probe agency will soon summon actresses Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor soon in a drugs case, sources said on Monday. Rhea Chakraborty had reportedly taken names of some Bollywood celebs before the NCB alleging that they consumed narcotics substance at parties.