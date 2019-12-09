Deepika Padukone's new look casts black magic at Screen Awards 2019 – Pics

New Delhi: The stunner of an actress, Deepika Padukone has undergone a cool transformation. She has bid her long tresses a goodbye and now dons a super hot short haircut. Dippy darling turned many heads at the recently held Screen Awards 2019 in Mumbai.

The leggy lass flaunted her hourglass figure in a fitted Alex Perry evening gown. She was styled by Shaleena Nathani, who even shared her look on Instagram besides Deepika herself posting a few snaps for fans.

Check it out here:

She upped the glam quotient at the red carpet and posed for shutterbugs along with hubby Ranveer Singh, who bagged the Best Actor Popular award for Gully Boy.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak', the shooting of which has been completed. It is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika's first look from the biopic had created a flutter on social media with fans and industry peeps hailing the actress and the brave project.

She will also be seen as Romi Dev, legendary cricketer Kapil Dev's wife in Kabir Khan's sports drama 83. Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev in the movie.