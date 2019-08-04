Deepika Padukone's no-makeup look on Vogue's cover is winning the internet-See inside

New Delhi: Actress Deepika Padukone's look on Vogue India's cover is making the right kind of noise. The actress flaunted her no-makeup look on the cover of the popular fashion magazine, something no Bollywood actress has ever dared to attempt.

Sharing the magazine cover on her Instagram handle, Deepika wrote, "Barefaced & Unfiltered”.

Deepika is known for her unconventional choices and opting for a de-glam look for a magazine shoot was one of a kind.

On the work front, DP has finished shooting for her film Chhapaak. It is the story of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The film also stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role and is set to hit theatres in January 2020.

The leggy lass will also reunite with husband Ranveer Singh in Kapil Dev's biopic titled 83' in which she will essay the role of Romi Dev, Kapil's wife in the film. This will be their first film after their big fat Indian wedding in November 2018. It will mark their fourth collaboration together.