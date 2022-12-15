Deepika Padukone's orange bikini in Pathaan stirs controversy: Check her hottest bikini avatars

NEW DELHI: Actress Deepika Padukone recently took the internet by storm after the makers of 'Pathaan' dropped the first song 'Besharam Rang' featuring her and Shah Rukh Khan in most sexiest avatar ever. The duo turned on the heat as they presented their electric chemistry in the peppy party track leaving their fans biting their nails in anticipation. Deepika's provocative appearances in racy bikini in the song has lit up the internet and the actress has been ruling the top trends ever since.

Deepika is known to be a bonafide fashionista and has several times left her fans enthralled with her glamorous appearances in the sultry two-piece. The actress is blessed with one of fittest body in the tinsel villa. She manages to look elegant and stand out in the crowd due to her toned figure and fascinating personality. We bring to you some of the hottest looks of Deepika Padukone in the two-piece attire.

'Besharam Rang' is the first song from 'Pathaan' to be released, and sees Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan dancing at a beach with others. Produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Pathaan' will mark Shah Rukh's return to the big screen after a gap of four years. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and will show Shah Rukh Khan as a gun-totting spy with a licence to kill. John Abaraham will be seen as an antagonist in the film, and Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan will be seen in special appearances.