Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's pics from a jewellery brand shoot are breathtaking

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak', a film which she is producing as well. The film is based on the real-life incident on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Deepika Padukone&#039;s pics from a jewellery brand shoot are breathtaking

New Delhi: One of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone looks breathtaking in her recent photoshoot for the jewellery brand Tanishq. Her stylist Shaleena Nathani shared a few clicks on Instagram and we must say the actress has upped her fashion game.

Shaleena posted her photoshoot pictures. The caption of the one of the clicks read: @deepikapadukone for @tanishqjewellery @tibiclenci makeup @sandhyashekar hair @georgiougabriel assisted by @anjalichauhan16 @disha_punjabi

The actress can be seen in high-end fash ensemble with flawless make-up and dazzling jewellery.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak', a film which she is producing as well. The film is based on the real-life incident on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

The film also stars Vikrant Massey in a pivotal part. 'Chhapaak' will hit the screens on January 10, 2020. Deepika's first look from the film created a solid positive response on social media.

She will also be seen in hubby Ranveer Singh's '83, a film by Kabir Khan. She will portray Romi Dev's part in the sports drama based on India's historic in the 1983 World Cup.

 

 

Deepika PadukoneDeepika Padukone picschhapaak83
