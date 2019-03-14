हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's wax statue at Madame Tussauds London is the best thing on the internet today!

Deepika took to Instagram and shared pictures of her spellbinding wax figure.

Deepika Padukone&#039;s wax statue at Madame Tussauds London is the best thing on the internet today!
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The gorgeous and highly talented Deepika Padukone unveiled her wax statue at the prestigious Madame Tussauds in London. The actress took to Instagram and shared pictures of the spellbinding wax figure.

Have a look at them here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Deepika has a mammoth fan-following with over 33 million followers on social media app Instagram. The actress isn't very much active there but makes it a point to share all the important details of her life with her fans through the platform.

Deepika has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood and has also starred in Hollywood blockbuster 'XXX: Return of Xander Cage'. Some of her most memorable films in Bollywood include 'Chennai Express', 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani', 'Bajirao Mastani','Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' and 'Padmaavat'.

After a gap of one year, Dippy darling is all set to set the silver screen ablaze with Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak'. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Fans are curious to see the look that Deepika will be sporting in the film and it is high on the buzzword ever since it has been announced.

Here's wishing heartiest congratulations to Bollywood's talent queen!

Tags:
Deepika PadukoneDeepika Padukone madame tussauds statueDeepika Padukone wax statueDeepika Padukone films
Next
Story

Kangana never told me she is upset: Aamir Khan

Must Watch

PT2M30S

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi attacks Modi govt over Masood Azhar issue