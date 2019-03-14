Deepika Padukone's wax statue at Madame Tussauds London is the best thing on the internet today!

New Delhi: The gorgeous and highly talented Deepika Padukone unveiled her wax statue at the prestigious Madame Tussauds in London. The actress took to Instagram and shared pictures of the spellbinding wax figure.

Have a look at them here:

Deepika has a mammoth fan-following with over 33 million followers on social media app Instagram. The actress isn't very much active there but makes it a point to share all the important details of her life with her fans through the platform.

Deepika has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood and has also starred in Hollywood blockbuster 'XXX: Return of Xander Cage'. Some of her most memorable films in Bollywood include 'Chennai Express', 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani', 'Bajirao Mastani','Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' and 'Padmaavat'.

After a gap of one year, Dippy darling is all set to set the silver screen ablaze with Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak'. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Fans are curious to see the look that Deepika will be sporting in the film and it is high on the buzzword ever since it has been announced.

Here's wishing heartiest congratulations to Bollywood's talent queen!