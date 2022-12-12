Deepika Padukones's hottest bikini looks, Shah Rukh Khan's killer abs, man bun from Pathaan's Besharam Rang raise mercury

NEW DELHI: After much wait, the first song of Pathaan titled 'Besharam Rang' featuring lead actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is finally out. The song features the duo in a never-seen-before avatar and in one of the most sizzling avatars. Shah Rukh Khan is seen shirtless, flaunting his chiselled abs and long locks as he presents himself as 'Captain Cool'. Deepika is seen in her hottest look, donning some sexiest bikinis and swimwear, and twirking and twirling around the 'Badshah' star.

While the song has already gone viral upon its release as it has been viewed over 2.3 million times in just three hours of its release, we take a look at some of the hottest looks of Pathaan lead pair - Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan from 'Besharam Rang' song here:

Deepika Padukone is sporting a sexy stylist yellow bikini in this still and as per Shah Rukh Khan, she was the most glamorous actress out there.

Deepika Padukone is displaying a sexy dance move here. Her dance sequence from the number is already soaring the temperature on the internet. The actress here is dressed in a shimmery strappy crop top which she paired with a georgette drape with a side cut.

Deepika Padukone, who is rumoured to be playing a police officer in this action-thriller presented by YRF, is donning a golden monokini as she poses at a beach location. Her look has reminded some of her fans of Priyanka Chopra's viral look from 2008 released 'Dostana'.

Shah Rukh Khan plays a gun-totting spy with a license to kill in 'Pathaan'. The actor, who is making his comeback to the silver screen after a gap of four years, has worked really hard on his body. The King Khan is showcasing his sculpted body in this still from the song.

Shah Rukh Khan has let his hair down with Deepika Padukone on this peppy track 'Besharam Rang' from Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika will leave the world drooling with their hotness. Here, Deepika is donning an orange beachwear while SRK is seen in a black shirt and beige pants and sporting a man bun.

WATCH SHAH RUKH KHAN-DEEPIKA PADUKONE'S BESHARAM RANG SONG:

'Pathaan' which also stars John Abraham as the antagonist, releases on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The upcoming action-thriller has been directed by Siddharth Anand and will mark Shah Rukh's return to the silver screen after a gap of four years. The film also stars Ashutosh Rana, Dimple Kapadia, Gautam Rode, Shaji Choudhary and Gavie Chahal. Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan will be seen in special appearances in the film.