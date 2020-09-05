हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Teachers' Day 2020

Deepshikha Deshmukh pens heartfelt note to father Vashu Bhagnani on Teachers' Day - See post!

Teachers' Day is observed on the birth anniversary of the second president of the country - Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. 

Deepshikha Deshmukh pens heartfelt note to father Vashu Bhagnani on Teachers&#039; Day - See post!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: On Teachers' Day (September 5), producer Deepshikha Deshmukh penned a long heartfelt note to father and producer Vashu Bhagnani along with a few unseen childhood pictures. 

Deepshikha took to Instagram and wrote: When the world is celebrating Teacher's Day how can I forget the teacher who first taught me how to pick myself up after a fall and remain grounded at the same time.
.
Over the years, you have taught us to be self-reliant and pushed me to work hard – taught us to be a humble and honest human being. Through your example, I learned to persevere and endure because you said I should never stop trying. It is this resilience that got you from selling saris in Kolkata on the streets to unfurling a cinematic dream - you teach by example, Pa.  
.
I know now, why you pushed me to dream because, in your words - the world can take everything away from me but not my dreams.
.
Thank you, for being the first teacher in my life.

I love you both to the moon and back! #HappyTeachersDay

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepshikha Deshmukh (@deepshikhadeshmukh) on

A post shared by Deepshikha Deshmukh (@deepshikhadeshmukh) on

Netizens including several Bollywood celebrities thronged social media to extend wishes on the occasion of Teachers' Day which is marked as a reverence day for your Gurus and mentors. It is observed on the birth anniversary of the second president of the country - Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. 

Here's wishing all a very happy Teachers' Day!

 

