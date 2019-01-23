Deewani Bhaili Nagma song from Dinesh Lal-Amrapali starrer Border goes viral on Youtube, gets 2.2 million views

New Delhi: The top actor of Bhojpuri cinema, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahu's last year release 'Border' turned out to be a blockbuster and created the right kind of buzz around its release. The film was released across theatres on Eid, June 15, 2018. The movie was high on action and tapped and the patriotic fervour.

And though, it has been over six months since the movie hit the theatres, its songs are still quite popular among the masses. One of its songs, 'Deewani Bhaili Nagma' has gone viral on the internet and has so far been viewed by over 2.2 million times.

The song features Nirahua and Amrapali and is a romantic track.

Watch the song below:

The film written and directed by Santosh Mishra also stars Pravesh Lal Yadav, Shubhi Sharma, Vikrant Singh, Sushil Singh, Awdhesh Mishra, Sanjay Pandey, Aditya Ojha, Gaurav Jha, Vijay Lal Yadav, Vishal Singh, Avinash Dwivedi, Ansuman Rajput, Manoj Tiger, Kajal Yadav, Ananya Mishra, Richa Dixit and Kiran Yadav.

It stars Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey in the lead roles.

'Border' is produced by Pravesh Lal Yadav, who plays a pivotal part in the movie. He plays the role of an Army officer named Amit Singh in the film.

The film is largely based on the motto of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan'. The movie is helmed by Santosh Mishra.