Delhi Crime Star Shefali Shah Recalls Being Touched Inappropriately In A Crowded Market

New Delhi: Shefali Shah is an actress known for her great acting prowess and has always spoken her mind about what she feels right. In an interaction with news agency ANI, the ‘Delhi Crime’ actress spoke about how she faced harassment in a crowded market and felt shameful about it. During a podcast with ANI, she talked about her experience of working in Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding and then said, “Like I said earlier, everyone’s gone through it. I remember walking in a crowded market and being touched inappropriately and feeling crap about it. And, never ever saying anything because I wouldn’t say it was guilt but it’s just…shameful.”

When the host asked her if she thinks she did anything to invite it, she said, “Yes. I agree with you. A lot of people think, did I do anything? You feel guilty, shameful and you feel ‘bhool jao (forget it). Shove it under the carpet kind of thing’. Honestly, I don’t think I gave it so much thought that it’s an important conversation to speak. It was just something that struck straight inside me and the entire film.”

Monsoon Wedding was based on the romance between different people as family members come together to attend a wedding in Delhi. The film premiered in the Marché du Film section of the Cannes Film Festival of 2001. It was also nominated for a Golden Globe Award and fetched the Golden Lion award at the Venice International Film Festival.

Shefali Shah has a power-packed 2022 as she slayed with her performances in ‘Delhi Crime’ season 2, ‘Darlings’ alongside Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma and in ‘Doctor G’ alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh.