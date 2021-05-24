हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Delhi HC directs WhatsApp to suspend services of users pirating 'Radhe'

This comes after the distributor alleged that the film has been a victim of rampant piracy through social media platforms.

Delhi HC directs WhatsApp to suspend services of users pirating &#039;Radhe&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: On the basis of a suit filed by Zee, the Delhi High Court has ordered WhatsApp users to stop circulating Salman Khan's latest film "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai". This comes after the distributor alleged that the film has been a victim of rampant piracy through social media platforms.

The High Court has directed WhatsApp to suspend services to numbers that are being used to sell pirated copies of the film.

The court has also directed the country's leading telecom operators -- Airtel, Jio and Vodafone -- to disclose subscriber details of the offenders, with Zee to initiate further legal action against them.

The Delhi High Court order mentions: "The Plaintiff has filed the instant suit for permanent injunction, rendition of accounts and damages for the infringement of Plaintiff's exclusive license and exploitation rights in the cinematograph film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' (in short 'the film'). As stated in the plaint, the Plaintiff is the exclusive licensee and holder of various exploitation rights including Theatrical Rights, Satellite Rights, On Demand Rights, etc. in and to the film, including, inter alia, the exclusive right to distribute/exhibit/release the film and/or make the film available to the public through theatrical, internet, digital and online streaming platforms/OTT platforms, Transactional Video On Demand (TVOD) etc."

Talking about piracy, it further says: "The film was released on 13th May, 2021 on the Plaintiff's digital entertainment streaming service ‘Zee 5' for public viewing on a pay-per view basis. The Plaintiff received information that the film was victim to rampant piracy through social media platforms, including the messaging service 'WhatsApp'. The Plaintiff became aware that several infringing/illegal copies of the film and also various video clips thereof have been made/created/stored and are being unlawfully copied, stored, reproduced, transmitted, circulated, shared, sold and/or being made available for illegal and unauthorised viewing, download and storage to public at large by individuals on several social media platforms, including 'WhatsApp'."

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Radhe: Your Most Wanted BhaiWhatsapp usersDelhi High Courtpirated copies
Next
Story

Nick Jonas showers love on 'incredible wife' Priyanka Chopra for being by his side during his rib injury

Must Watch

PT7M57S

Bollywood Breaking: Priyanka Chopra Turns Into The Golden Girl at BBMA