Delhi, Punjab CMs Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann Attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding With Their Wives In Udaipur

Udaipur: Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha’s wedding festivities have started in Udaipur and guests have begun to arrive to be part of their very special day. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with wife Sunita Kejriwal and Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann with his wife Gurpreet Kaur arrived to attend Raghav-Parineeti’s wedding ceremonies.

Kejriwal was seen donning a blue shirt paired with black pants, while Bhagwant Mann wore a white kurta pyjama paired with a grey Nehru jacket. Their wives opted for traditional attires. Apart from them, AAP's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh and actor Bhagyashree also arrived to attend the grand wedding.

The wedding rituals and functions are taking place at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, and carry over into Sunday, according to several reports. The love story of Raghav-Parineeti might have blossomed in the soil of London as reportedly the duo studied together in a college there, but they are desi at hearts!

The duo exchanged rings on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi in the presence of their loved ones. The star-studded engagement ceremony was attended by several politicians, including Delhi CM Kejriwal, Punjab CM Mann, former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

The couple was recently spotted scouting for locations for weddings in Udaipur, hinting that they will follow in her cousin Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' footsteps and tie the knot at a lavish wedding in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. She also has ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ alongwith Akshay Kumar in her kitty.