Delnaaz Irani contracts COVID-19, urges people to follow safety precautions

Actor Delnaaz Irani, best known for her role in 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', has tested positive for coronavirus.

On Monday, Delnaaz took to Instagram and revealed that she has quarantined herself at her home after contracting the virus.

On Monday, Delnaaz took to Instagram and revealed that she has quarantined herself at her home after contracting the virus.

"Being positive at all times can be dangerous, and I learned it the hard way. Never knew that despite taking so much precaution I would also say this someday, so guys I have tested positive for COVID-19. It started with shivering and high fever on the New Year's eve and soon I found out that I have contracted the virus. As of today, I am experiencing mild symptoms with a little bit of throat pain. I am in home quarantine and have isolated myself from my family," she wrote.

Delnaaz added, "I have been following all the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. I was fully vaccinated but guess COVID leaves none, so would request all of you to not take it lightly. Please follow all safety precautions and protocols and if you are experiencing any symptoms please get yourself checked immediately. Stay safe, take care."

Delnaaz was shooting for her TV show 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey'. 

 

