Israel

Demi Lovato: Israel trip filled God-sized hole in my heart

Los Angeles: Singer Demi Lovato says her spiritual trip to Israel helped her find a connection with God.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to detail her pilgrimage to the place she called "magical", and reminded her of her family heritage, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I am an American singer. I was raised Christian and have Jewish ancestors. When I was offered an amazing opportunity to visit the places I'd read about in the Bible growing up, I said yes," the former "Barney & Friends" star wrote, along with her pictures in the country.

The "Here We Go Again" songstress concluded her post with her expression of gratitude for the experience.

"This trip has been so important for my well-being, my heart, and my soul. I'm grateful for the memories made and the opportunity to be able to fill the God-sized hole in my heart. Thank you for having me, Israel," she wrote.

During her trip to Israel, Lovato also visited the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Centre and worked with special needs children at the Shalva National Center.

"My heart was absolutely broken in Yad Vashem. This was such a beautiful tribute and a reminder that we can never forget," she wrote in another post showing images of the memorial for the Holocaust victims.

She also shared a photograph of her holding a little girl in her arms at the Shalva National Center.

She captioned it: "While I was over there I fell in love with this little beauty at the Shalva National Center. What an amazing centre for children with special needs."

 

