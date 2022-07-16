NewsLifestylePeople
DEMI LOVATO

Demi Lovato sustains facial injury

Lovato first opened up about the incident in a TikTok post on Wednesday. Later she talked about the injury in detail on the show.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 09:23 AM IST
  • Singer Demi Lovato has recently suffered a facial injury. Lovato got injuries right before appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" recently, Billboard reported.
  • Lovato first opened up about the incident in a TikTok post on Wednesday. Later she talked about the injury in detail on the show.

Trending Photos

Demi Lovato sustains facial injury

Washington: Singer Demi Lovato has recently suffered a facial injury. Lovato got injuries right before appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" recently, Billboard reported.

Lovato first opened up about the incident in a TikTok post on Wednesday. Later she talked about the injury in detail on the show.

"So I was picking something up off the floor that I dropped. I`m a huge fan of crystals. I have literally a huge amethyst that is about this tall. I went to bend down to pick something up and I didn`t see the amethyst and I hit my head and I had to get three stitches last night in my face," the 29-year-old explained.

 

She continued, "I called my doctor and I was like, `Hey, I just hit my face. Do I need stitches?` So he was like, `FaceTime me.` So we FaceTimed, and I was like, `I have Kimmel tomorrow. What do I do?` So I did what any sane person would do, and made a TikTok before I even told anyone about it."

Lovato poked fun at their injury via TikTok in a video featuring one of the app`s most popular audios, and had one hand covering part of their forehead and eye. "Nobody`s gonna know," a voice said in the TikTok audio. "They`re gonna know," another voice replied, as Lovato took her hand to reveal a slightly bloody scar. "F-k!" she mouthed in the video.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Lovato recently unveiled her new song `Substance`, which is written by Lovato, Oak, Keith Sorrells, Alex Niceforo, Laura Veltz, and Jordan Lutes, and produced by Oak, Sorrells, and Niceforo.

Demi LovatoDemi Lovato songsDemi Lovato injuredDemi Lovato face injuryDemi Lovato show

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why do Khalistan supporters consider Bhagat Singh an enemy?
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts as MP Simranjit Singh Mann calls Bhagat Singh 'Terrorist'
DNA Video
DNA: Why ordering food online is expensive?
DNA Video
DNA: Sleep pattern changed due to COVID-19
DNA Video
DNA: AIIMS sent proposal for research on Sushruta Samhita
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of politics sparked by unparliamentary words
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to divide India again in 2047?
DNA Video
DNA: Iranian women start campaign against hijab
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 14, 2022