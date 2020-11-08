Democracy rocks: Priyanka Chopra congratulates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on US election victory

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra was among the first Bollywood celebrities to congratulate US President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris, the first-ever woman to be elected Vice President of America on their election victory.

Hailing Biden and holding up Harris' achievement as a shining example, Priyanka Chopra encouraged all girls to dream big.

"America spoke in record-breaking numbers and the verdict is in... EVERY VOTE counts. I applaud everyone who voted in what was such a powerful display of how a democracy should function. It was amazing to witness this election in the US. Congrats to the President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the first woman VP! Dream Big girls! Anything can happen. #DemocracyRocks. Congratulations, America," the actress wrote on Instagram.

Joe Biden becomes the 46th President of the United States, defeating Donald Trump. Kamala Harris, who is set to be Vice President of the United States, has Tamil origin from her mother's side.