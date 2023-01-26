‘Desh ke Liye kya kar Sakte ho’: Shah Rukh Khan Pens Heartwarming Note on 74th Republic Day

New Delhi: On the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to social media and extended heartfelt wishes to his fans and followers. Taking to micro-blogging platform Twitter, SRK wrote, “Desh ke liye kya kar sakte ho…Happy Republic Day to everyone. May we cherish all that our Constitution has given us & take our country to greater heights. Jai Hind.”

Fans also hailed the actor for sharing such a heartwarming post and dropped their views in the comments section. Actress Sayani Gupta also dropped a heartfelt comment on the post. “We love youuuuuuuuu!!! You are the glue that makes us unite! Proud Indians! @iamsrk Thank you for being born! Happy Republic Day! #Pathaan is perfection!,” she wrote. “Happy Republic Day,” a fan wrote.

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 26, 2023

On this day, in 1950, the Constitution of India came into effect after the country became a sovereign state on August 15, 1947. President Droupadi Murmu commenced the 74th Republic Day celebrations, for the first time since assuming office last year, by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path on Thursday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ released yesterday and literally broke the theatres with a bumper opening of Rs 57 Crores on Day 1. The most awaited film in Indian cinema after a long time, ‘Pathaan’, is being screened in 8000 screens (Domestic - 5,500 Screens, Overseas - 2,500 Screens) worldwide across Hindi, Tamil & Telugu formats. ‘Pathaan’ is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.