'Desi Couple' Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Celebrate 5 Months Of Marital Bliss In Tuscany

Mumbai: Bollywood couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have completed five months of marital bliss and the two are celebrating it in Tuscany, Italy.

Sonakshi took to Instagram stories, where she shared a few glimpses from their getaway. In one photo the two are posing next to a store called “DESII”, which the actress circled and wrote: “Couple celebrating 5th month(versary) on 4th honeymoon Vibe h vibe hai vibe hai.”

She added the song “Vibe” by Diljit Dosanjh playing in the background.

Zaheer too took to his Instagram, where he shared a video of Sonakshi in a store. The actress is heard hilariously asking her husband to stop filming her.

Zaheer captioned: “The stalker becomes the salkee.”

He then shared another video featuring his wife walking in a hooded jacket. The two even went to an interactive museum. Sonakshi is heard saying “I love you” to Zaheer as he asks about her experience, where she is seen bursting into laughter.

The last story had a video featuring the two going on a road trip with Sonakshi mouth-syncing rapper Badshah’s song “Mercy” as Zaheer filmed the actress.

Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23 in Mumbai after 7 years of dating. They first met at a party hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Interestingly, both Sonakshi and Zaheer started their careers with Salman.

While Sonakshi made her debut opposite Salman in the box-office phenomenon ‘Dabangg’, Zaheer made his debut with Salman Khan’s home production ‘Notebook’. The couple reportedly dated for 7 years, and lived together for a year before tying the knot.

Zaheer is an actor, and made his debut in 2019. His father Iqbal Ratansi has businesses in jewellery and real estate. He is a childhood friend of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan which explains Zaheer making his debut with ‘Notebook’, produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films. His sister Sanam Ratansi is a celebrity stylist.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is set to share the screen with her husband in ‘Tu Hai Meri Kiran’ The two have previously worked together in the film ‘Double XL,’ which also starred Huma Qureshi, and a music video titled ‘Blockbuster.'