Desi girl Pranati Rai Prakash stuns in a sizzling saree - Watch video

Mumbai: The lead actress of the web series, “Mannphodganj Ki Binny”, Pranati Rai Prakash, touched many hearts with the story of a small-town girl with big dreams. Her ravishing glamour, on the other hand, has a fan base of its own! The journey she has had from early modelling days has been exceptionally evident, and she is for sure paving her own path in the B town.

Recently, Pranati’s behind the scenes clip from her latest photoshoot has us all swooning over our all-new Desi Girl! Pranati can be seen in two different sizzling sarees where she rocks the photoshoot with her breezy moves.

The first being a Pista green ombrè number with a sleeveless beige blouse and pointed white heels. The actress went with untamed hair and teardrop earrings to accentuate the ensemble and for the face, it was a rather dewy and natural look.

For her second change, Pranati posed in a beautiful deep red saree with a golden border and a matching sleeveless golden blouse. With a pair of black, chunky heels, beautiful bold Jhumkas, and a whole lot of confidence, Pranati seems to take on the shoot with utmost elegance!

Looking stunning as usual, we totally approve of Pranati in this hot and gorgeous avatar.

On the career note, Pranati Rai Prakash started her journey from Miss India 2015, where she emerged as a semi-finalist, later going on to win India’s Next Top Model 2016 edition. Prakash has come a long way since then, featuring in several TV commercials and was recently a part of Imtiaz Ali's blockbuster, “Love Aaj Kal”.