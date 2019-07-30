'Desi queen' Sapna Choudhary looks ethereal in white - See pics here

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary is painting the town white with her latest pictures on Instagram.

Dressed in a white suit, Sapna wished her two million Instafam on the month-long occasion of Shravan and added hashtags like 'back to work', 'desi queen', 'desi look', 'positive vibes', 'festival fashion' to her post.

For the latest pictures, Sapna aced her outfit silver earrings and matching shoes. Take a look at her post here:

Doesn't she look pretty?

Sapna became a household name after featuring in 'Bigg Boss 11'. Prior to her stint in 'Bigg Boss', she was known for her Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal', which still rocks the chartbusters.

She made her Bollywood debut by starring in a special dance sequence 'Hatt Ja Tau' in 'Veerey Ki Wedding' and followed it up with 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from the film 'Nanu Ki Janu' and a song titled 'Love Bite'.

Sapna recently ventured into the Punjabi film industry and with two songs - 'Rang Brown Ni' and 'Bawli Tared'.

Meanwhile, in Bhojpuri cinema, she appeared in Ravi Kishan-starrer 'Bairi Kangana 2' for the song 'Mere Samne Aake'.