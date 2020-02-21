हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
sapna choudhary

'Desi queen' Sapna Choudhary turns style diva, shares breathtaking pic in white outfit - Check out!

Donning a white traditional attire, Sapna Choudhary turned heads with her simplicity. "Surat hi nahi, dil bhi saada," she captioned the post.

&#039;Desi queen&#039; Sapna Choudhary turns style diva, shares breathtaking pic in white outfit - Check out!
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@itssapnachoudhary

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary is painting the town white with her latest picture on Instagram. Donning a white traditional attire, Sapna turned heads with her simplicity. "Surat hi nahi, dil bhi saada," she captioned the post, adding hashtags like 'simple life', 'best life', 'desi queen', 'love', 'live', 'laugh' and 'spread happiness'. She has festooned her look by covering her head with a dupatta and a side maang teeka. 

Here's the picture we are talking about:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  #simplelife #bestlife #desiqueen #love #live #laugh #spreadhappiness @sitara_by_kim_joshi

A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary) on

Sapna became a household name after featuring in 'Bigg Boss 11'. Prior to her stint in 'Bigg Boss', she was known for her Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal', which still rocks the chartbusters. She made her Bollywood debut by starring in a special dance sequence 'Hatt Ja Tau' in 'Veerey Ki Wedding' and followed it up with 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from the film 'Nanu Ki Janu' and a song titled 'Love Bite'. She was recently seen in a track titled 'Panihari'. The artist is now equally famous in the Punjabi and Bhojpuri industries. 

Also an avid social media user, Sapna enjoys a fanbase of 2.3 million followers.  

