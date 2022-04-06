हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kourtney Kardashian

Despite Las Vegas wedding, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker still not legally married

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married at 1.30 at at Las Vegas and the ceremony was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

Despite Las Vegas wedding, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker still not legally married

Washington: American TV personality Kourtney Kardashian and rapper Travis Barker might have said their "I dos" but legally they are still not married yet. The duo had reportedly tied the knot in Las Vegas after Sunday's 2022 Grammy Award ceremony but there is nothing legal about it, as they have not received a marriage license, sources told Page Six.

"They had a ceremony, but on paper, it's not legal yet," one insider shared with Page Six.

The outlet also learnt that the couple neither applied for a marriage certificate nor received one.

TMZ reported on Tuesday that the pair eloped at a Las Vegas chapel at approximately 1:30 a.m. local time on Monday.

Insiders told TMZ that Kardashian and Barker did not allow the venue to take pictures and had their photographer and security instead.

They reportedly asked for an Elvis Presley impersonator to officiate the ceremony.

After initially sparking dating rumours back in December 2020, the couple confirmed their romance on Instagram in February 2021.

They got engaged just eight months later, when Travis popped the question in a dreamy, beachside proposal at the Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, California.

This is Kourtney’s first marriage, although she has three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Meanwhile, her rocker beau has been married twice before. First to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002 and Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. He shares son Landon and daughter Alabama with Moakler.

