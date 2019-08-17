Details about 'desi queen' Sapna Choudhary's next project 'Shooter'

New Delhi: Looks like popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary is all set to release her next project, her latest post is proof. She shared a poster of her next album titled 'Shooter' and captioned it, "Coming soon," adding hashtags like 'Album Work', 'Desi Queen' and 'Thank God'.

The poster features Sapna with her co-star Aakash Vats and she stuns in a green and black outfit. 'Shooter' is also co-produced by Sapna.

Here's what she posted:

Clearly, her fans are super thrilled with the announcement and comments like "we are waiting" and "superb" have been posted.

Sapna is best-known for her popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal', which still rocks the chartbusters. She has performed to the song on several occasions, including the 'Bigg Boss' house. In fact, Sapna became a household name after featuring in 'Bigg Boss 11'.

She made her Bollywood debut by starring in a special dance sequence 'Hatt Ja Tau' in 'Veerey Ki Wedding' and followed it up with 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from the film 'Nanu Ki Janu' and a song titled 'Love Bite'.

Sapna recently ventured into the Punjabi film industry. 'Rang Brown Ni' and 'Bawli Tared' are the two songs she has featured in.

Meanwhile, in Bhojpuri cinema, she appeared in Ravi Kishan-starrer 'Bairi Kangana 2' for the song 'Mere Samne Aake'.