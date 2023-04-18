Dev D Actress Mahie Gill Confirms She Secretly Married Longtime Boyfriend Ravi Kesar

New Delhi: Remember the impressive debutant actress Mahie Gill from Anurag Kashyap's Dev D? Well, she went on to star in several movies including Dabangg, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, and Durgamati among others. But of late, she stayed away from the limelight. Now, she has confirmed getting secretly married to longtime actor-entrepreneur boyfriend Ravi Kesar.

The couple reportedly stays in Goa and has a daughter named Veronica.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Mahie Gill revealed, " There are personal reasons as to why I didn’t post Veronica’s picture on social media. I’m a very private and shy person and there are a lot of things that have happened in my life which has never come out in public,” she said back then. In an interview with a Hindi daily, Gill was also asked about marriage, to which she said, “Why do I need to get married? I am happy like this (single) and I think one can stay happily unmarried. One can have a family and kids even without a marriage. I do not think we need marriage for kids and a family. Marriage is a beautiful thing but whether or not to go for it, is a personal choice."

Mahie and Ravi have reportedly been in a relationship for over a decade. The two also shared screen space in the 2019 series 'Fixerr'.