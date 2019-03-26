हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dev Patel

Dev Patel faces criticism for playing Indian roles

'Slumdog Millionaire' actor Dev Patel says he often gets criticized for stealing roles from "real Indian" actors.

Dev Patel faces criticism for playing Indian roles

Los Angeles: 'Slumdog Millionaire' actor Dev Patel says he often gets criticized for stealing roles from "real Indian" actors.

In an interview to San Francisco Chronicle, Dev, who was born and raised in the UK and has Gujarati parents, opened about the racist remarks he has been receiving in the film industry. 

He said: "I get flak sometimes because people will say, 'Why aren't they giving these roles to a real Indian?' I wonder, what does that even mean? The only way I can converse with my grandparents is in Gujarati. Does that make me real enough?"

Raising more questions, the 28-year-old said: "Or am I only allowed to witness the moments of prejudice and racism going through airports? Is that the only bit that I'm allowed of the culture?

"The truth is I'm trying to understand myself better and my heritage, to figure things out, in the movie choices I make. That has been the greatest thing for me in going to India repeatedly."

Dev is currently gearing up for the release of his film "Hotel Mumbai", which also stars veteran actor Anupam Kher. 

Tags:
Dev PatelHotel MumbaiAnupam Kher.
Next
Story

Did Ranveer Singh steal this sweatshirt from Janhvi Kapoor's wardrobe? Check out pics

Must Watch

PT9M35S

Moradabad: BJP President Amit Shah attacks Congress over airstrike at Vijay Sankalp Rally