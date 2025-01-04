New Delhi: The excitement around Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films' action-packed thriller Deva continues to build, as the makers drop a stunning new motion poster showcasing Shahid Kapoor in a rugged, high-energy avatar. In the latest poster, Shahid strikes a dynamic dance pose while holding a gun, exuding raw swag and energy that promises to make Deva the year's first big action spectacle.

To ramp up anticipation, Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films have announced a grand fan event set for January 5, 2025, at the Carter Road Amphitheatre in Mumbai, where the highly anticipated teaser will be unveiled. Fans can expect an unforgettable experience as Deva takes center stage, promising an electrifying sneak peek into the world of action.

Directed by renowned Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva is scheduled to hit theaters on January 31, 2025. Get ready for an explosive cinematic adventure with Shahid Kapoor leading the charge!