Devara: Janhvi Kapoor Drops Stunning BTS Clip From ‘Chuttamalle’ Song; 'Mindblowing', Say Fans

New Delhi: Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for her Tollywood debut in Devara Part 1 alongside Jr. NTR. Building anticipation, the actress recently gave fans a special treat by sharing a behind-the-scenes video from the film's second single, "Chuttamalle." The clip has taken social media by storm, with fans raving about her mesmerizing presence and the song's captivating visuals. Excitement for the film is at an all-time high, with many eagerly awaiting its release.

Take A Look At The BTS Video:

In the video, Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in a white, apsara-inspired outfit, completing her ethereal look with a silver chain. The clip shows her getting ready for the shoot of the song, and fans can't stop gushing over her stunning appearance.

The song has generated considerable buzz due to the striking resemblance between Janhvi and her late mother, Sridevi. Fans are reminiscing about Sridevi's iconic pairing with NTR.

Fans are going gaga over her flawless style and graceful presence.

One user commented : “We had been waiting to see Janhvi in this avatar for so long! Hardcore crushing!”

While another commented : “Ooooof. Finally Janhvi unleashed this avatar on the big screen! ”

One said, “Aise hi toh dekhna tha humein JK ko! So so happy”

One commented saying, “4. Was waiting to see this side of Janhvi on the big screen! Faaaaadu”

One also said, “Mindblowing! Crushing on how hot JK’s looking on the silver screen! Aag laga degi”

'Chuttamalle' the second single from Devara was sung by Shilpa Rao and Music Director Anirudh Ravichander.

Directed by Koratala Siva, the highly anticipated 'Devara Part 1' is set to hit theaters on September 27.