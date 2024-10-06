Devara: Part 1 Triumphs At The Box Office; Man Of Masses NTR Jr Thanks Fans - WATCH

New Delhi: The highly anticipated Devara: Part 1 has shattered box office expectations, grossing over ₹405 crore+ Global box office collection within just a week of its release. NTR Jr., director Koratala Siva, and the Devara team gathered in Hyderabad for a grand success party to celebrate this achievement.

The night was filled with celebration as NTR Jr. delivered an emotional message to his fans and team.

In his speech, NTR Jr. emphasized the deep bond he shares with his fans, acknowledging the support they have always shown him. He said, "My fans, though we weren't born from the same womb, an unbreakable bond has formed between us. Heartfelt thanks to all of you who always stand by my side like a shadow!"

The actor also took a moment to express his appreciation for the film’s music director, Anirudh Ravichander, whose background score has been hailed as a crucial element of the film’s success. NTR Jr. said, “Anirudh, your background score is the backbone of this film. Thank you so much, Ani, for giving us this blockbuster.”

As the team toasted to their triumph, there was a shared sense of pride in the hard work that went into bringing Devara to life. With the success of Devara: Part 1 setting new benchmarks in Indian cinema, fans are eagerly awaiting Part 2.

‘Devara: Part 1,’ helmed by Koratala Siva, brings together a powerhouse cast including NTR Jr., Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor.

The film has already made waves at the box office, raking in $5.5 million in North America and showing no signs of slowing down.