Devoleena Bhattacharjee gets engaged to actor Vishal Singh, flaunts her HUGE diamond ring- In PICS!

NEW DELHI: Good news for all the Devoleena Bhattacharjee fans! The Bigg Boss 15 contestant who had recently underwent nerve decompression surgery at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital is now engaged to her longtime boyfriend and actor Vishal Singh.

Vishal took to his Instagram handle and shared the pictures and wrote, “It’s official..

Love you @devoleena..”

Reacting to the post, Devoleena commented, "Yayyyy... Finallyyyyy…I love you Vishuuu."

Well, through the pictures it was quite evident that Vishal popped the question at Devo’s home and also went down on his knees to propose her with a ring and a bouquet.

For the occasion, the duo can be seen wearing multi-coloured outfits and looked cute as ever.

Vishal had also entered the Bigg Boss 15 house twice to support Devoleena and to boost her morale.

For the unversed, during one of the Ticket To Finale task in BB house, Devoleena and Rashami stood for around 19 hours, balancing themselves on the pole. Later, the former fell from the pole and got an injury.

During her LIVE session, she broke down and shared with her fans as soon as she came out of the Bigg Boss house she underwent for an MRI on January 25.

She shared with her fans, "My health is serious. 19 ghanta bhaari padh gaya...That fall...injury zyada ho gaya hai. I would have to get admitted on Thursday and will be operated on Friday.”

Well, Bigg Boss 15 came to an end on Jan 31 with Tejasswi Prakash winning the trophy and Pratik Sehajpal emerging as the first runner-up.