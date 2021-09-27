Devoleena Bhattacharjee recalls tea garden childhood days at 'Bigg Boss 15' opening

MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharjee was seen along with Arti Singh as hosts of the 'Bigg Boss 15' launch event that was hosted in Nagpur. The launch event also saw her as the captain of one of the teams performing survival tasks and TV favourite 'Gopi Bahu' emerged as the winner of the survival task.

She says, "I was born and raised in Sivasagar, a small town in Assam which is still covered with the greenery and many tea gardens around. I had spent my childhood there and had enjoyed a challenging lifestyle. We used to play in the jungle areas around while going to schools and tuitions. So it was refreshing and I was sure to win it. I enjoyed my time."

Devoleena also feels like being part of the season as she enjoys adventures. "I enjoy adventures. I have experienced many adventures like bungee jumping, trekking, rafting and also I am a certified water diver. So this theme really excited me."