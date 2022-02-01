Devoleena Bhattacharjee undergoes surgery post Bigg Boss 15 injury: ‘Confidence was shattered'

NEW DELHI: Devoleena Bhattacharjee who has to recently undergo a surgery post her eviction from the Bigg Boss 15 house, has now shared a glimpse of her post her surgery.

Devo is now in the process of healing as she can be seen taking a walk with the help of a walker in the hospital’s garden area. She has now returned to her home as she was seen with her furry friend in the later part of the video.

The video had the song Dil Hai Chota Sa playing in the background.

Devoleena has shared her journey on Instagram and wrote, “My BB15 journey was a roller coaster ride. I went through a lot of ups & downs be it mentally, physically or emotionally.

As you all know, I got injured during the pole task and suffered from complete foot drop.

Post my BB15 eviction, I had to go with immediate nerve decompression surgery.

Well that was the time where my confidence was completely shattered and I didn’t know how to deal with it without my mom or brother around me and had no time to think over it (not even a day), so i immediately went through the surgery.

In this difficult time my willpower and my faith in god was my strength.

And finally today, I am home with my love @angel_bhattacharjee after fighting with all the difficulties & challenges.

I LOVE YOU ALL.

Thank You Maa for your blessings & prayers. Thank You Bhai, Shaan, Harshita, Sadiya, Jontu, Shristi, Lakshmi, Vikas for taking care of me. Thank you all my fans, well-wishers for keeping me in your prayers.

And atlast but not the least I really want to thank myself for not giving up on me, not even for a moment. Long way to go. Will take time to recover but I will. Very Very soon.

And yes no matter what “Dil hai Chota sa,Choti si Asha”.

Ganpati Bappa Morya.

#devoleena #positivity #warrior…”

For the unversed, during one of the Ticket To Finale task, Devoleena and Rashami stood for around 19 hours, balancing themselves on the pole. Later, the former fell from the pole and got an injury.

During her LIVE session, she broke down and shared with her fans as soon as she came out of the Bigg Boss house she underwent for an MRI on January 25.

She shared with her fans, "My health is serious. 19 ghanta bhaari padh gaya...That fall...injury zyada ho gaya hai. I would have to get admitted on Thursday and will be operated on Friday.”

Well, Bigg Boss 15 came to an end on Jan 31 with Tejasswi Prakash winning the trophy and Pratik Sehajpal emerging as the first runner-up.