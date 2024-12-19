Devoleena Bhattacharjee Welcomes Baby Boy; Shares Adorable Post 

Mumbai: Devoleena Bhattacharjee and her husband Shanwaz Shaikh are overjoyed as they recently became parents to a baby boy on December 18. The actress shared the happy news with her followers on Instagram the following day, writing, “Thrilled to announce the arrival of our bundle of joy, our Baby Boy. Elated parents Devoleena and Shanwaz.”

The announcement quickly received a flood of congratulatory messages from friends and colleagues, including Supriya Raina Shukla, Deepika Singh, Jay Bhanushali, and Jayati Bhatia, all sending their best wishes to the new parents.



In June, Devoleena had addressed the rumors surrounding her pregnancy and politely asked her fans to wait for her to share the news when she was ready. She confirmed her pregnancy in August, posting photos from a panchamrit ritual. Devoleena and Shanwaz married in December 2022 in a private court ceremony in Lonavala, despite facing some backlash due to their inter-faith marriage. Despite the challenges, the couple has remained steadfast in their happiness.