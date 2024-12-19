Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2833628https://zeenews.india.com/people/devoleena-bhattacharjee-welcomes-baby-boy-shares-adorable-post-2833628.html
NewsLifestylePeople
DEVOLEENA BHATTACHARJEE

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Welcomes Baby Boy; Shares Adorable Post 

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and her husband Shanwaz Shaikh cannot keep calm as they welcome their baby boy.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2024, 02:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Welcomes Baby Boy; Shares Adorable Post 

Mumbai: Devoleena Bhattacharjee and her husband Shanwaz Shaikh are overjoyed as they recently became parents to a baby boy on December 18. The actress shared the happy news with her followers on Instagram the following day, writing, “Thrilled to announce the arrival of our bundle of joy, our Baby Boy. Elated parents Devoleena and Shanwaz.”

The announcement quickly received a flood of congratulatory messages from friends and colleagues, including Supriya Raina Shukla, Deepika Singh, Jay Bhanushali, and Jayati Bhatia, all sending their best wishes to the new parents.

 


In June, Devoleena had addressed the rumors surrounding her pregnancy and politely asked her fans to wait for her to share the news when she was ready. She confirmed her pregnancy in August, posting photos from a panchamrit ritual. Devoleena and Shanwaz married in December 2022 in a private court ceremony in Lonavala, despite facing some backlash due to their inter-faith marriage. Despite the challenges, the couple has remained steadfast in their happiness.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: US announces 100-point plan for Islamophobia
DNA Video
DNA: Revelation! Were rioters outsiders in Sambhal?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Muslims in UP Tracing Their Hindu Roots?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK