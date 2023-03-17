Devon Ke Dev Mahadev fame Mohit Raina, Wife Aditi Blessed With Baby Girl, Actor Shares Pic

NEW DELHI: Actor Mohit Raina, who gained instant fame and success and became everyone's favourite for his role as Lord Shiva in hit TV series 'Devon Ke Dev Mahadev', welcomed his first baby with his wife Aditi Sharma. The actor, who had surprised fans by sharing the pics of his wedding last year, shared the first pic of his baby girl. He informed his fans and well-wishers about becoming a father to a baby girl through a social media post.

The picture shows Mohit holding the tiny hands of his little one. The actor wrote a sweet message with the pic, "And then just like that we became 3. Welcome to the world baby girl." Soon after he shared the photo, wishes started pouring in the comment section.

A user wrote, "Wow!!! Congratulations Mohit!!!! Health and happiness."

Another user wrote, "Mahadev bless all of you."

Mohit and his wife Aditi Sharma got married in 2021. The couple had a low-key wedding and it came as a surprise for Mohit's fans when he announced his wedding on social media. He shared a few photos from the celebration along with the caption, "Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope . With that hope and the blessings of our parents we are no longer two but one . Need all your love and blessing in this new journey. Aditi & Mohit."

In 2022, there were rumours about Mohit and Aditi heading for divorce. However, the actor dismissed those rumours and called them 'baseless.'

Mohit has previously shared that he met his wife Aditi through some common friends and said that she comes from a 'tech background'.

Mohit first gained prominence after he played the role of Lord Shiva on the television show 'Devon Ke Dev – Mahadev'. He has appeared in films like 'Uri', 'Shiddat', and has also appeared in web series like 'Kaafir' and 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11'. He recently wrapped up the shoot of 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11 Season 2'.