Devoted Fan Rode Whopping 1000 Km To Meet Rakul Preet Singh On Birthday, This Is How Actress Reciprocated

New Delhi: Bollywood stars often get immense love and warmth from their fans and audience alike. In one such extraordinary event, a devoted fan embarked on an extraordinary 1000 km journey on a scooty all the way from Tamil Nadu to meet the beloved actress Rakul Preet. It's heartwarming to witness the deep affection of the fan for the star. In this incident, the admiration was on full display as he even slept on a footpath, braving the elements for the chance to catch a glimpse of his favorite actress.

Actress Rakul Preet has garnered a massive fanbase in the southern regions where her popularity continues to soar. Fans from far and wide showcased their undying support and enthusiasm to meet the actress.

He travelled from Tamil Nadu to Mumbai by bike covering almost 1200 km just to wish @Rakulpreet on her birthday _#RakulPreetSingh em fandom amma needi__ we love you so much! He said you were so humble and looked extra gorgeous in real https://t.co/fyLIFCCcbC — RakulxMagic (@RakulxMagic) October 11, 2023

What makes the story even more special is when the fan's efforts were beautifully reciprocated. Rakul Preet, known for her graciousness and connection with her fanbase, reciprocated this love with equal enthusiasm. She took the time to meet and interact with her fans, creating a truly unforgettable moment for both her and those who had traveled so far to see her.

Talking about her love-interest Jackky Bhagnani, the duo has been together for a while now. Jackky is a producer of some much-awaited films such as Mission Raniganj, Ganapath Part 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and so on. On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh will next be seen in Meri Patni Ka Remake, Ayalaan and Indian 2.