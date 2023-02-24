Devotional Singer Anup Jalota Honoured With Sangeet Natak Akademi Award

New Delhi: Singer Anup Jalota on Thursday was honoured with the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards from the President of India Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi. Eleven years after the popular bhajan singer was conferred with the Padma Shri award, Jalota was chosen as the recipient of the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi award for 2020 for his contribution to music.

Also known as the Akademi Puraskar, this award is bestowed by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, India`s National Academy of Music, Dance & Drama. It is the highest Indian recognition given to people in the field of performing arts.

The popular singer couldn`t stop thanking the Indian government for honouring him. "It is indeed a special feeling. This award is highly special because this award is given to artists for their contribution to the field of dance, music, theatre, and other performing arts. I am extremely thankful to the Government of India for selecting me for Akademi Puraskar," said Jalota.

Born in Nainital in Uttarakhand in 1953, Jalota`s father, Purshottam Das Jalota, was also a renowned bhajan singer. Having started his musical career as a chorus singer in All India Radio, Jalota went on to sing some most memorable bhajans including `Aisi Lagi Lagan`, `Main Nahi Makhan Khayo`, `Rang De Chunariya`, `Jag Me Sundar Hai Do Naam`, and `Chadariya Jhini Re Jhini`. Meanwhile, on Thursday, a total of 128 artists from the field of music, dance, theatre, traditional, folk, and puppetry were given the Awards in New Delhi.