NEW DELHI: Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has been making it to headlines for her upcoming action-drama 'Dhaakad'. The film stars Kangana in lead role with Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee in supporting roles. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on May 20 2022. The 35-year-old actor stars in the movie as Agent Agni.

On Friday, while promoting her film, Kangana stirred another controversy as she stated, "Punjab has always been India's part. Just because people raise issue for their own country, doesn't mean we give them part of our country. Such hooligans are internationally funded terrorists. Common citizenry doesn't support them,we're Bhartiyas and need Akhand Bharat."

"Whatever criminal activities are happening be it jihadis or khalistanis, all should be dealt with law and order. Government must take strict action against it," she said.

Kangana, who is known for voicing her opinion on trending topics, had in November last year landed herself in trouble after she referred to 'the entire Sikh community as Khalistani terrorists and that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi crushed them like mosquitoes under her shoe'.

According to PTI, Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa filed a case against the actor for her remarks. The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (of which Sirsa is President) said that in a recent post, Ranaut had 'intentionally' and 'deliberately' portrayed the farmers protest as a 'Khalistani movement'.

In an Instagram story on November 20, 2022, Kangan wrote, "Khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today. But let's not forget one woman. The only woman prime minister ne inn ko apni jooti ke niche crush kia tha (The only woman prime minister crushed them under her shoe) No matter how much suffering she caused to this nation she crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life Lekin desh ke tukde nahi hone diye (but didn't let the country disintegrate) even after decades of her death aaj bhi uske naam se kaampte hai yeh inko vaisa he guru chahiye (even today, they shiver at her name, they need a guru like her)."

Presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films, 'Dhaakad' is set to be released on May 20 when it will compete with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' at the box office.

