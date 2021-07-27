Dhadke Dil Baar Baar Marks Arpit Nagar’s Bollywood Debut

On his first day at the sets of Dhadke Dil Baar Baar, there was a sense of joy, pride, and more importantly relief that was a result of years of hard work that embraced Bollywood’s latest debutant Arpit Nagar.

From the moment he assumed the role of Aryan in the film, he knew that while this was the result of sleepless nights and training efforts, Arpit knew it was just the beginning and he had miles to go before grounding himself in this soil that breathes Bollywood. In the film, he is paired opposite Erica who plays the character of Tina.

When Arpit Nagar made his move from Indore to Mumbai, there was just one goal - Bollywood! Often people never hear about the struggles and efforts of such talents unless they ‘make it big’. Years later, as Arpit is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Dhadke Dil Baar Baar, it is not a story of an overnight success but one that has seen many chapters before this big bollywood dream realisation.

When he came to Mumbai, he didn’t take the usual route of marking his presence at every major production house’s audition call. Instead, he decided to take the road that is not often travelled. Arpit invested his early days to prepare and make himself worthy of appearing in front of the camera. He sought out veterans in the industry and submitted himself for a transformation. It wasn’t long before he managed to convince seasoned industry professionals from NSD and FTII to train him, to make him better, and most importantly- to make him worthy of his ambition.

Under these experts, Arpit acquired key skills apart from acting. One would think that his next step would be to knock the doors of directors and production houses in search of roles. Not quite just yet! Arpit firmly believed that cinema is much more than what happens in front of the camera. He wanted to learn the trade behind the camera too as he knew it would all add up at the moment he faces the camera. He did knock doors this time but for an opportunity to be part of the process that creates cinema and equip himself with more skills.

There’s something about talent that you cannot keep away from people. It finds itself when you are a strategic, hardworking, and focused professional. And thus the doors of India’s premier production house, Yashraj Films opened before him. With his ambition so tight and a heart full of dreams, the young acting aspirant found himself working with the top cast and crew in the country.

He was entrusted with the responsibility of Assistant Director for the much-acclaimed and commercially successful, Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Behind the camera, he keenly observed magic scripting itself while working hard and fulfilling his responsibilities as an AD.

The film’s humongous success not only gave Arpit a sense of confidence but also the realisation that it was time to go and grab that dream he came harbouring to Mumbai from Indore, ten years ago. Arpit started his pursuits and struggle to land himself an acting opportunity in Bollywood. On one hand, he utilised his time to further tone his skills while he pursued filmmakers during the latter part of the day. And eventually that day arrived - the day when his passion, ambition, and reality met.

Arpit was cast as the lead actor in a Bollywood romcom titled Dhadke Dil Baar Baar. He continued his process and worked hard during the whole filmmaking journey as putting in his hundred percent wasn’t new to Arpit.

Today, he is not only awaiting the release of his debut film as lead actor with Dhadke Dil Baar Baar but also preparing himself for his second role in Bollywood, to be directed by a commercially successful and known director. Arpit’s story doesn’t end here. It is only the beginning of this talented, handsome, strategic and impeccably process-driven actor.